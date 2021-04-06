REAL MADRIDS VARANE RULED OUT OF CL GAME FOR COVID-19

Real Madrid's Varane ruled out of CL game for COVID-19

Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane of France will miss tonight's Champions League clash against Liverpool after contracting the novel coronavirus.

"Real Madrid C.F. informs that our player Raphaël Varane tested positive in the COVID-19 test he underwent this morning," the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

Varane's COVID-19 report came after his centre-back partner Sergio Ramos suffered an injury during the international break.

Real Madrid will be without their first choices in central defense against the English Premier League side in the quarter final first leg at home.