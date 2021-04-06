Juventus' Turkish defender recovers from COVID-19: Club

Juventus' Turkish defender Merih Demiral has recovered from the novel coronavirus, his club announced on Tuesday.

"Merih Demiral carried out, as per protocol, two controls with a molecular test (swab) for Covid-19 with negative results," the Italian club said.

The 23-year-old defender does not have to stay at home for isolation anymore and will join the team tomorrow.

Demiral had tested positive for the coronavirus on his international duty last week and went into isolation when he returned to Italy.





