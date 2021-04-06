Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç tests positive for coronavirus

The Chairman of the Fenerbahçe Sports Club tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

Fenerbahçe said on Twitter that Ali Koç underwent COVID-19 testing on Monday, and the 54-year-old Turkish businessman tested positive for the virus.

The Istanbul-based club added that Koç's health status is well and he is now staying at his home for isolation and treatment.

He was elected the president of Fenerbahçe sports club in 2018.

Ali Koç is a well-known Turkish business figure and the third-generation member of the Koc family, one of the wealthiest families in Turkey.

Forbes business magazine said in 2013 that Ali Koç's net worth is $1 billion.