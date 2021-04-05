Leaders Lille beat PSG, crucial victory in title race

French football league leaders Lille had a valuable 1-0 win against favorites Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday to top the league.

Title contenders Lille escaped from Paris with a narrow win as the visitors' Canadian forward Jonathan David scored the winning goal in the minute 20 at Parc des Princes Stadium.

Lille boosted their points to 66 as of the 31st week.

PSG are trailing behind Lille with 63 points.

Third-place Monaco on Saturday hammered Metz 4-0 to reach 62 points in the Ligue 1 standings.

Olympique Lyon drew with Lens 1-1 to sit in the fourth position with 61 points.