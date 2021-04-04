Turkish midfielder Orkun Kökçü contracts COVID-19

Turkish midfielder Orkun Kökçü has tested positive for coronavirus, he confirmed on social media Sunday.

"Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid. Hopefully, I'm back on the pitch soon," Kökçü said on Twitter.

The 20-year-old scored 10 goals and 12 assists in 71 games for Dutch football club Feyenoord. He has made three appearances for Turkey.

Other Turkish players representing the national side who were recently infected with the disease include Yusuf Yazıcı, Kenan Karaman, Kaan Ayhan, Merih Demiral, Zeki Çelik, and Çağlar Söyüncü.





