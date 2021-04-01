Italian police raid house party held by Juventus players

 Contact Us
midfielder and two of his teammates are facing fines from the police following a at the American’s home in Turin. McKennie held a party on Wednesday with Juventus teammates Paulo Dybala and Arthur with about 20 other friends in attendance.

Published April 01,2021
Italian security forces fined Juventus players for a house party as the football players violated the coronavirus measures.

Sports daily Corriere dello Sport reported on Thursday that Italian carabinieri police raided Juventus' American midfielder Weston McKennie's villa in Turin.

The carabinieri intervened at the 10-person dinner, including the other Juventus players such as Argentine forward Paulo Dybala and Brazilian midfielder Arthur to fine them for breaching COVID-19 measures.

The Juventus players were with their girlfriends at McKennie's villa.

The security forces rushed to the house as one of McKennie's neighbors called the police.

Italy forbids parties as the novel coronavirus has still significant impact on daily life.

The country imposed a nationwide night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m to stem the virus's spread.