Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated fans to attend sports events

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it would allow people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend sporting events at stadiums at a capacity of 40% starting May 17 as the kingdom pushes its immunisation campaign.

The sports ministry said in a statement on state media that as an exception, vaccinated fans would be allowed to attend an Asia World Cup qualifiers match between the Saudi and Palestinian teams on Tuesday in the capital Riyadh.

Admittance will be allowed for people with "immune" status on the Tawakkalna mobile phone app launched by Saudi authorities last year to help track coronavirus cases.

Face masks and physical distancing would be required.

Saudi Arabia last week expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to all citizens and residents aged 16 and above.









