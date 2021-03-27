 Contact Us
News Sport Anadolu Efes guard Micic named MVP of week

Anadolu Efes guard Micic named MVP of week

Anadolu Agency SPORT
Published March 27,2021
Subscribe
ANADOLU EFES GUARD MICIC NAMED MVP OF WEEK

After leading Anadolu Efes to an 85-65 victory over Panathinaikos OPAP on Thursday, Serbian guard Vasilije Micic has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of Round 31.

"A near-perfect shooting performance in a no-doubt-about-it victory has made Vasilije Micic of Anadolu Efes the MVP of the Week for the third time this season and the sixth time in his Turkish Airlines EuroLeague career," a EuroLeague statement said on Saturday.

Micic, 27, played with 21 points, 7 assists and four rebounds against Panathinaikos to help his team seal 20th EuroLeague victory.

He averaged 16.5 points and 5 assists in 30 EuroLeague games this season.