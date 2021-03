Turkish volleyball team Sistem9 Yeşilyurt won the CEV Volleyball Challenge Cup 2021 after defeating CSM Volei Alba Blaj from Romania in the second leg of the women's final on Wednesday.

The Turkish club were crowned champions in straight sets, 25-17, 25-17, 25-12, in Istanbul.

On March 17, Sistem9 Yesilyurt won the first leg 3-0 in Romania.