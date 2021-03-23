Leverkusen part ways with coach Bosz after poor run

Bayer Leverkusen parted ways with coach Peter Bosz on Tuesday after a poor run of results left them sixth in the Bundesliga.

His departure comes after Sunday's 3-0 defeat at Hertha Berlin, Leverkusen's fourth loss in their last five games in all competitions.

Hannes Wolf, who was in charge of Germany's Under-18 side, will replace Bosz, while former Leverkusen midfielder Peter Hermann has been appointed assistant coach.

"Bayer 04 Leverkusen have reacted to the negative trend of the past few weeks and released head coach Peter Bosz with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

Leverkusen added that Bosz's assistants Hendrie Kruezen and Rob Maas had also left the club.

Leverkusen have 40 points after 26 games, seven points behind fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt and the Champions League qualifying places.

Wolf's first game in charge will be at home to bottom side Schalke 04 on April 3 after the international break.







