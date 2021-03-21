NBA superstar LeBron James 'out indefinitely'

Lakers superstar James collapsed to the Staples Center court in agony after a collision with Atlanta's Solomon Hill in the second quarter of the Hawks' 99-94 win. (Photo by Michael OWENS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

US basketball superstar LeBron James was announced to be "out indefinitely" over a high ankle sprain on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers said on their website that 36-year-old forward James left the second quarter of a game against the Atlanta Hawks after he had injured his right ankle.

After the game, the Lakers said James was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain injury and that his return to the game remains uncertain.

"Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I'm hurt inside and out right now," James said on Twitter.

"The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left," he added.

Without James, the Lakers lost to the Hawks 99-94 in Los Angeles on Saturday.

James scored 10 points against the Hawks in 11 minutes.

This season, James averaged 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

He is a four-time NBA champion (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020), winning the title with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

James has been playing for the Lakers since 2018.