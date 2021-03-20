Last-gasp Haaland gives Dortmund 2-2 draw at Cologne

Prolific striker Erling Haaland continued his rich vein of form as he netted twice including a late equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw for Borussia Dortmund at Cologne in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The result left fifth-placed Dortmund losing ground in the hunt for a top-four finish as they have 43 points from 26 games, four less than Eintracht Frankfurt in fourth who celebrated a 5-2 home win over Union Berlin.

Cologne stayed 14th on 23 points, two above the relegation spots.

Haaland gave Dortmund a third-minute lead with a sublime finish as he took a long Emre Can ball in his stride and held off Jorge Mere's challenge before he steered a low shot through the legs of goalkeeper Timo Horn.

Ondrej Duda levelled with a 35th-minute penalty after Noah Katterbach's shot hit Jude Bellingham in the arm and Ismail Jacobs then turned the tide as he capped a fast break with an unstoppable shot in the 65th.

Just when it seemed Cologne would complete the league double over Dortmund having beaten them 2-1 in the reverse fixture, Haaland popped up in front of goal to tap in a 90th-minute assist by Ansgar Knauff.









