Giannis notches 5th triple-double, Bucks win

Milwaukee Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo scored his fifth triple-double of the season in a 125-119 victory against Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Greek Freak, Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists at Washington's Capital One Arena.

Donte DiVincenzo made a double-double with 13 rebounds and 10 assists, while Jrue Holiday produced 18 points.

For the Wizards, Russell Westbrook also performed a triple-double with 42 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds as Japanese forward Rui Hachimura made a double-double with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

The third-place Bucks improved to a 24-14 win/loss record in the Eastern Conference.

5 players have triple-doubles on same day

In an NBA-record, a total of 5 players performed triple-double in the same night, including New York Knicks' Julius Randle, Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis, Brooklyn Nets' James Harden.

"For the first time in NBA history, five different players recorded the statistical feat on the same day: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis, James Harden, and Julius Randle," NBA said in a statement.

Randle played with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in a 119-97 win against Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sabonis scored 22 points, 13 rebounds, and ten assists in a 122-111 victory over Phoenix Suns.

Harden produced 24 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists as the Nets claimed a 100-95 win against Detroit Pistons.

Results

Oklahoma City Thunder-New York Knicks: 97-119

Charlotte Hornets-Toronto Raptors: 114-104

Washington Wizards-Milwaukee Bucks: 119-125

Brooklyn Nets-Detroit Pistons: 100-95

Atlanta Hawks-Sacramento Kings: 121-106

Minnesota Timberwolves-Portland Trail Blazers: 121-125

Denver Nuggets-Dallas Mavericks: 103-116

Phoenix Suns-Indiana Pacers: 111-122





