Turkish wrestling team bags 11 medals in Italy

Turkey clinched 11 medals at Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series 2021 in Italy, the nation's wrestling league announced Sunday.

With one gold, four silver and one bronze medals, the Turkish wrestling team came third in the men's Greco-Roman, the Turkish Wrestling Federation said.

Turkey collected two golds, six silvers, and three bronzes in total at the end of the tournament.

The event was held in Rome between March 4-7 with 26 teams joining from across the world.

Thirty-seven Turkish wrestlers took part in the tournament.






