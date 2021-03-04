T.J. McConnell helps Pacers beat Cavaliers 114-111

The Indiana Pacers sealed a 114-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers thanks to T.J. McConnell's triple-double late Wednesday.

T.J. McConnell came off the bench to add 16 points, 13 assists, and a career-high 10 steals, while Malcolm Brogdon added 29 points for the Pacers and Domantas Sabonis netted 18.

McConnell also broke an NBA record with nine steals in the first half.

Collin Sexton played with 32 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds, while Jarrett Allen posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

The victory put an end to the Pacers' four-game losing streak, improving their standing to a 16-18 win/loss record.

The Cavaliers currently have 14 wins and 22 losses.

RESULTS:

Cleveland Cavaliers - Indiana Pacers: 111-114

Philadelphia 76ers - Utah Jazz: 131-123

Toronto Raptors - Detroit Pistons: 105-129

Houston Rockets - Brooklyn Nets: 114-132

Orlando Magic - Atlanta Hawks: 112-115

Minnesota Timberwolves - Charlotte Hornets: 102-135

New Orleans Pelicans - Chicago Bulls: 124-128

Dallas Mavericks - Oklahoma City Thunder: 87-78

Portland Trail Blazers - Golden State Warriors: 108-106

Sacramento Kings - Los Angeles Lakers: 123-120









