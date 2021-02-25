Utah Jazz keep hot streak going, beat Lakers 114-89

The Utah Jazz beat the defending champions Los Angeles Lakers 114-89 late Wednesday.

Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson each added 18 points as Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 points for the Jazz.

Mike Conley played with 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Donovan Mitchell posted a double-double with 13 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists for the home side.

For the visitors, LeBron James had 19 points and Montrzel Harrell scored 16 points.

After losing four games in a row, the Lakers have 22 wins and 11 losses.

The Jazz sit at the top of the Western Conference with 26 victories and six defeats. They now win nine of their last ten games.

BOOKER REPLACES INJURED DAVIS AS ALL-STAR

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was selected by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to play for the Western Conference All-Star team in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

He will replace injured Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who suffered a right calf strain on Feb. 14.

RESULTS OF NBA GAMES:

Indiana Pacers - Golden State Warriors: 107-111

Atlanta Hawks - Boston Celtics: 127-112

Cleveland Cavaliers - Houston Rockets: 112-96

Miami Heat - Toronto Raptors: 116-108

Chicago Bulls - Minnesota Timberwolves: 133-126 (overtime)

New Orleans Pelicans - Detroit Pistons: 128-118

Oklahoma City Thunder - San Antonio Spurs: 102-99

Phoenix Suns - Charlotte Hornets: 121-124

Utah Jazz - Los Angeles Lakers: 114-89





