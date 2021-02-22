Timberwolves part ways with head coach Ryan Saunders

The Minnesota Timberwolves have fired their head coach Ryan Saunders, 34, following the team's poor showing this season.

The Timberwolves are at the bottom of the NBA Western Conference with a 7-24 win/loss record.

"We would like to thank Ryan for his time and commitment to the Timberwolves organization and wish him the best in the future," Gersson Rosas, the team's head of basketball operations, said in a statement late Sunday.

"These are difficult decisions to make, however this change is in the best interest of the organization's short and long-term goals."

The team has already chosen Saunders' replacement, according to an NBA insider.

"The Minnesota Timberwolves are hiring Toronto Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch as the new head coach on a multiyear contract," Shams Charania said on Twitter.

The Timberwolves have had a 43-94 win/loss record under Saunders since he took charge of the franchise in January 2019.