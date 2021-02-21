Djokovic wins Australian Open, 9th crown in Melbourne

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic won his ninth Australian Open title on Sunday with a 3-0 victory over Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 men's singles final.

Top-seeded Djokovic beat his Russian opponent Medvedev (4) in 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 sets in the final in Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena, which lasted for one hour and 53 minutes.

"@DjokerNole does it again," the Australian Open said on Twitter.

Before this year, Djokovic, 33, had won the Australian title in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2020.

This was his 18th Grand Slam title in total, drawing closer to the records of Spain's Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer, who each claimed 20 Grand Slam titles in their careers.

Djokovic bagged the championship trophy and a monetary prize of 2.75 million Australian dollars ($2.16 million).

Runner-up Medvedev will take home a silver plate and 1.5 million Australian dollars.





