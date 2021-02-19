Nets beat Lakers 109-98 for 5th straight win

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 109-98 to earn a fifth straight win late Thursday.

James Harden finished with 23 points, Joe Harris scored 21, while Kyrie Irving produced 16 points and seven rebounds for the Nets.

The Lakers played without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder as LeBron James produced 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

LeBron became the third player to score 35,000 career points in the NBA history after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone.

Kyle Kuzma posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Nets improved to 19-12 win/loss in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers have 22 wins to be in second place in the Western Conference.

RESULTS:

Milwaukee Bucks - Toronto Raptors: 96-110

Los Angeles Lakers - Brooklyn Nets: 98-109

Sacramento Kings - Miami Heat: 110-118