Bayern Munich defender Pavard contracts coronavirus

Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard has contracted COVID-19, the German Bundesliga side said on Thursday.

"Benjamin Pavard, 24, has tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently self-isolating at home. The defender is doing well," Bayern Munich tweeted.

The France international joined Bayern Munich from Stuttgart in 2019, helping his team win UEFA Champions League and German Bundesliga titles in 2020.

The 24-year-old player has scored one goal in 24 matches so far this season.

He was a key part of the French national team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.