World no. 4 Medvedev advances into AO semis

Daniil Medvedev qualified for the Australian Open semifinals on Wednesday after toppling Andrey Rublev 3-0 score.

World number four Medvedev eliminated Rublev, ranked seventh, with the sets of 7-5, 6-3, and 6-2 at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

Medvedev will face the winner of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal in the semifinals in the men's singles.

WORLD NO. 1 BARTY ELIMINATED

In the women's singles, world number one Ashleigh Barty was defeated by Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic 1-6, 6-3, and 6-2 after one hour and 57 minutes.

World number 22 Jennifer Brady beat no. 61 seed Jessica Pegula with the sets of 4-6, 6-2, and 6-1.

Muchova will play against Brady in the next phase.






