World no. 4 Medvedev advances into AO semis

Daniil Medvedev qualified for the Australian Open semifinals on Wednesday after toppling Andrey Rublev 3-0 score.
World number four Medvedev eliminated Rublev, ranked seventh, with the sets of 7-5, 6-3, and 6-2 at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.
Medvedev will face the winner of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal in the semifinals in the men's singles.
In the women's singles, world number one Ashleigh Barty was defeated by Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic 1-6, 6-3, and 6-2 after one hour and 57 minutes.
World number 22 Jennifer Brady beat no. 61 seed Jessica Pegula with the sets of 4-6, 6-2, and 6-1.
Muchova will play against Brady in the next phase.