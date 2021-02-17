Turkey condemns armed attack in Nigeria

Turkey on Wednesday condemned the abduction of more than 40 teachers and students and the killing of a student in an armed attack in Nigeria.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that more than 40 teachers and students were abducted and one student was killed during an attack perpetrated by an armed group on a Government boarding school in the Kagara region of Niger State located in Nigeria today (17 February)," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn this heinous attack targeting innocent students. We wish those missing students and teachers to rejoin their families safe and sound as soon as possible," it added.

The ministry also conveyed condolences and deepest sympathies to the friendly and brotherly people and government of Nigeria.

At least one student was killed and more than 40 teachers and students were kidnapped as armed bandits attacked a school in Nigeria's northern Kagara region.