Sensational Spezia earn shock victory over leaders AC Milan

Spezia felled another Serie A giant as they shocked league leaders AC Milan with a dominant display in a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Having already beaten AS Roma in the Coppa Italia and Napoli in the league since the turn of the year, Spezia, making their Serie A debut this season, scored twice through Giulio Maggiore and Simone Bastoni, both in the second half, to seal a surprise success.

Milan never got going and finished the match without having had a shot on target, while being completely outplayed by their opponents.

Spezia saw out the win with ease to move up to 14th in the standings on 24 points, with Milan facing the prospect of losing top spot to rivals Inter Milan, should Antonio Conte's side beat Lazio on Sunday.









