The Detroit Pistons are trading Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks, an NBA insider confirmed Sunday.

"The Detroit Pistons are nearing agreement on deal to send Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr. and draft compensation, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII," Shams Charania said on Twitter.

The three-time All-Star and 2011 MVP guard averaged 14.2 points and 4.2 assists this season.