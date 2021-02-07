Arms, ammunition for PKK terrorists seized in N.Syria

Security forces on Sunday seized a truck carrying arms, ammunition for the PKK terrorist organization in Al-Bab province of northern Syria.

Local security units received intelligence about the presence of weapons, according to a statement by the governor's office in Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province, which provides the Syrian town with consultancy services.

An operation was carried out and items including rocket launchers, anti-tank guns and sniper rifles were found. Four people involved in the transportation were also detained.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.