REAL MADRIDS BELGIAN STAR HAZARD FACES MUSCLE INJURY

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard sustained a muscle injury, the Spanish football club confirmed on Wednesday.

"Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his left leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Real Madrid said a statement.

Joining Real Madrid in 2019, Hazard helped his team win the 2020 Spanish La Liga title.

He led England's Chelsea claim the 2015 and 2017 English Premier League titles.

The 30-year-old also won the UEFA Europa League twice with Chelsea in 2013 and 2019.

Hazard clinched a bronze medal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup as Belgium finished the tournament in the third spot.





