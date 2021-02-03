2020 FIFA Club World Cup set to begin on Thursday

The 2020 FIFA Club World Cup will kick off in Qatar on Thursday, with the game between the Mexican team Tigres UANL and Ulsan Hyundai FC from South Korea set to open the tournament.

The game will take place at 1400 GMT at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

In another second round game, Al Duhail from Qatar and the Egyptian club Al Ahly will meet at Education City Stadium on Thursday, starting at 1730 GMT.

The semifinals will be held on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, while the final will take place on Feb. 11 at Education City Stadium.

The tournament will run through Feb. 11 after it was delayed by two months over the coronavirus concerns.





