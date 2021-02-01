Okay Yokuşlu moves to WBA on loan

West Bromwich Albion signed Turkish midfielder Okay Yokuşlu from Celta Vigo on loan until the end of the season.

"Albion have completed the signing of Turkey international midfielder Okay Yokuşlu on loan from Spanish side Celta Vigo," the Premier League side said in a statement Monday.

"The 26-year-old joins the Baggies on a deal until the end of the 2020/21 campaign and becomes the club's fourth signing of the January transfer window."

Yokuşlu scored two goals in 68 matches for the Spanish club Celta Vigo since he joined from Turkish club Trabzonspor in 2018.

He also made 28 appearances for the Turkish national team.





