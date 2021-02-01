Cenk Tosun returns to Beşiktaş

Beşiktaş signed their former striker Cenk Tosun on loan from Everton until the end of this season, the Turkish Super Lig side announced on Monday.

"Welcome back to your home," Beşiktaş said on Twitter while announcing their new transfer.

Having scored 64 goals in 142 games from 2014 to 2018, Tosun, 29, helped Beşiktaş win two league titles in his first stint at the Black Eagles.

Following his impressive form in Turkey, he moved to Everton on a €22.5 million ($27.15 million) transfer fee with a four-and-a-half-year contract.

He produced 11 goals in 58 matches for Everton.

Tosun also joined Crystal Palace on loan in January 2020, scoring one goal in five games.

He had 18 goals in 45 appearances for the Turkish national team.





