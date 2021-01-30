Henry Onyekuru fires Galatasaray past Gaziantep in TSL clash

Henry Onyekuru made a great debut in his third stint at Galatasaray against Gaziantep FK in a Turkish Super League clash on Friday.

Both teams were not able to break the deadlock in the first half of Week 22 match.

In the second half, Onyekuru scored twice, while Maxim converted the penalty in the stoppage time for Gaziantep FK. The match ended 2-1.

Galatasaray increased their points to 42, while Gaziantep FK have 35 points as they suffered their first home defeat this season.

Friday's results in Super League:

Yeni Malatyaspor - Fatih Karagümrük: 0-0

Gaziantep FK - Galatasaray: 1-2