Aykut Kocaman set for Medipol Başakşehir manager post

Following Okan Buruk's exit, Medipol Başakşehir have reached an "agreement in principle" for Aykut Kocaman to take over as manager, the club said on Saturday.

Details of the 55-year-old Turkish manager's deal will be disclosed on Monday, the reigning Super Lig champions said on Twitter.

Başakşehir parted ways with Buruk, who led the club to its first-ever Super Lig title last year, on Friday.

Kocaman, an experienced manager, won the 2011 Super Lig with Fenerbahçe.

He last coached Super Lig side Ittifak Holding Konyaspor but left the club in Feb. 2020.



