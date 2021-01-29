Galatasaray set to sign Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed

Turkish football club Galatasaray is set to complete the signing of Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed from Zamalek Sporting Club.

Galatasaray said on Twitter late Thursday that it has started official transfer talks with the 23-year-old and his club.

It added that Galatasaray would have the option to buy him permanently at the end of the temporary deal at the Turkish club.

Meanwhile, Zamalek said in a statement that it agreed with Galatasaray to loan Mohamed to the Turkish club for a $2 million fee for one and a half years with a $4 million buying option.

Separately, Mohamed shared his photo and Turkish flags on Twitter to hint at his move to Galatasaray.

Mohamed won the Egyptian Cup, Egyptian Super Cup and CAF Super Cup with Zamalek.

He scored 19 goals in 53 appearances for the Egyptian club.

Mohamed has also been playing for his native Egypt since 2019.