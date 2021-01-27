Martin Odegaard joins Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid

English club Arsenal on Wednesday signed Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on loan.

"Martin is, of course, a player that we all know very well and although still young, he has been playing at the top level for a while," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement.

"Martin will provide us with quality offensive options and we're all excited to be integrating him into our plans between now and May."

A highly rated youth prospect, Odegaard started his senior career with Stromsgodset in Norway and joined Real Madrid in 2015 to become the Spanish club's youngest ever player.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has also had loan spells at Dutch clubs Heerenveen and Vitesse, as well as Real Sociedad in Spain.

Odegaard has played 25 games for Norway since 2014.

"Martin is an exceptional talent and we are strengthening our squad by introducing an exciting offensive player to the club for the remaining months of this season," said Edu, Arsenal's technical director.

"I would like to thank everyone at Real Madrid and Martin's representatives for their collaboration in making this loan move happen."





