Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor at UFC 257

Conor McGregor, a world-famous Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star, was defeated by Dustin Poirier with a second-round knock-out at UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) 257 late Saturday.

The match was held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

"Once I got under those lights, I just came to life. I felt great. I felt in the moment," Poirier from the US said in a post-game interview.

It was the Irish featherweight and lightweight champion's first match since returning from third retirement from the UFC he announced last June.





