Turkish club Medipol Başakşehir on Saturday announced the signing of Junior Fernandes on a free transfer.

The Chilean winger has signed an 18-month contract, the Super League's Istanbul side said in a statement.

Fernandes, 32, recently left UAE Pro League club Ittihad Kalba.

He previously played in Turkey for Aytemiz Alanyaspor from 2017 to 2020, scoring 37 goals in 108 games.