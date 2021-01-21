Luka Doncic triple-double leads Mavs past Pacers

Kristaps Porzingis collected 27 points and 13 rebounds while Trey Burke added 22 points off the bench to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 124-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Porzingis made 12 of 15 attempts from the floor and Burke sank 9 of 16 shots, including four from 3-point range.

Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 19 points, two days after misfiring on all 12 attempts from the floor during a scoreless performance in Dallas' 116-93 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Luka Doncic recorded his 30th career triple-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the Mavericks, who snapped a season-high three-game losing streak. Dallas exploited the absence of Indiana's Myles Turner (hand) by enjoying a 68-48 edge in points in the paint.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points, Domantas Sabonis added 25 with 10 rebounds and Jeremy Lamb had 10 in his first game since sustaining a torn ACL in Toronto on Feb. 23. Jalen Brunson also added 19 points while Willie Cauley-Stein scored 10.

Brogdon drained a trio of 3-pointers in the third before he lobbed the ball to Justin Holiday for an easy conversion to stake Indiana to a 91-88 lead with 1:05 left in the quarter. Dallas answered with a 29-12 run, with Burke and Hardaway each draining a pair of 3-pointers in the sequence to take a 117-103 lead.

The Mavericks were not threatened the rest of the way en route to handing the Pacers their second straight loss and fourth in six games.

Edmond Sumner made a driving layup and a 3-pointer to give Indiana its first lead of the game at 70-67, but Porzingis answered with a pair of alley-oop dunks, a 3-pointer and a mid-range jumper to give Dallas a 76-72 advantage.

The Mavericks made 13 of their first 18 shots from the floor to build a 30-17 lead in the first quarter. However, the Pacers remained within earshot due in large part to their perimeter shooting.

Indiana sank 10 of 23 shots from 3-point range in the first half, with Doug McDermott and Lamb each converting from beyond the arc during a late stretch as the Pacers trimmed the Mavericks' lead to two at halftime.









