James Harden makes triple-double in historic Nets debut

NBA all-star James Harden posted a historic triple-double as his team, the Brooklyn Nets, beat the Orlando Magic 122-115 on Saturday.

Harden, known as the Beard, finished the game with 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds. The superstar became the first player in history to achieve a 30-point triple-double in a debut game.

Furthermore, he became the seventh player ever to score a triple-double in a debut game, joining Russell Westbrook, Elfrid Payton, Lewis Lloyd, John Shumate, Nate Thurmond and Oscar Robertson.

Kevin Durant, for his part, was the top scorer of the game with 42 points. Joe Harris and Jeff Green also contributed to the win, scoring 17 and 10 points respectively.

The Orlando Magic's Nikola Vucevic scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, yet his efforts were not enough stop the Harden-Durant duo.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

San Antonio Spurs - Houston Rockets: 103-91

Brooklyn Nets - Orlando Magic: 122-115

Toronto Raptors - Charlotte Hornets: 116-113

Memphis Grizzlies - Philadelphia 76ers: 106-104

Miami Heat - Detroit Pistons: 100-120

Portland Trail Blazers - Atlanta Hawks: 112-106