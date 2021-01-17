Fenerbahçe Beko suffer defeat against Beşiktaş

Beşiktaş beat Fenerbahçe Beko 92-83 in a Basketball Super Lig's match on Sunday.

Beşiktaş' American guard Isaiah Blackmon was the team's highest scorer with 32 points and five rebounds.

Furkan Haltali scored 19 points and five rebounds, while Sehmus Hazer got 11 points in the game played at the Ulker Sports Arena in Istanbul.

For Fenerbahçe, Melih Mahmutoğlu produced 19 points, while Canadian forward Dyshawn Pierre helped his team with 16 points.

This was second-placed Fenerbahçe's fourth defeat in 17 games, whereas Beşiktaş are ranked 7th with eight wins and nine defeats.





