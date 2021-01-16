On snow-covered field, Başakşehir draw with Sivasspor 1-1 in TSL clash

Başakşehir on Saturday drew with Sivasspor 1-1 in a home game on a snow-covered field on Saturday.

Playing at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul, Serbian midfielder Danijel Aleksic scored the opener for Medipol Başakşehir in the 38th minute.

Four minutes later, Demir Grup Sivasspor's Hakan Arslan levelled the score.

Neither team was able to score in the rest of the game.

Başakşehir have jumped to 11th place with 23 points, while Sivasspor went up to the 10th spot in the standings of the Turkish top-tier football division, following today's game.

TRABZONSPOR RESCUE ONE POINT WITH LATE GOAL

In a game played at Antalya Stadium, Antalyaspor's Brazilian forward Amilton Minervino da Silva opened the scoring in the 25th minute, while Trabzonspor responded with Benik Afobe in the stoppage time.

Antalyaspor's Ersan Adem Gülüm was shown a red card in the 33rd minute.

Trabzonspor slipped to the eighth place with 27 points and Antalyaspor remained in the ninth spot with 25 points.





