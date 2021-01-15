Fenerbahçe to sign Bright Osayi-Samuel from QPR

Fenerbahçe reached an agreement with Bright Osayi-Samuel from England's Queens Park Rangers on a four-year contract starting with the 2021-2022 season, the Turkish club announced on Friday.

Details about the agreement between the Nigerian-born English player and Istanbul's Fenerbahçe will be revealed in the future, the club added.

The 23-year old winger scored three goals and made three assists for the Championship club in all competitions this season.