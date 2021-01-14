Anadolu Efes hammer Khimki in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes sealed an easy 99-60 win against Khimki Moscow Region at home in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 20 game Thursday.

Sertaç Şanlı scored 19 points and Shane Larkin added 15 for Anadolu Efes at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem.

Buğrahan Tuncer and Bryant Dunston each contributed 12 to the team's third consecutive win.

Jordan Mickey scored 14 for the Russian team and Alexey Shved added 13.

Anadolu Efes are now 11-9 in the standings.

Khimki Moscow Region have continued to struggle with a record of just 2-18.





