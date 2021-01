Turkish tennis player Pemra Özgen, 34, was eliminated in the 2021 Australian Open women's singles qualifying round by Anhelina Kalinina.

Ukrainian world no. 163 Kalinina, 23, beat world no. 212 in singles Özgen with the sets of 6-1 and 6-1 in the first qualifying round on Monday.

The qualifying round is being held in Dubai. The 2021 Australian Open will take place in Melbourne from Feb. 8 to 21.