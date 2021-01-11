Anthony Davis leads Los Angeles Lakers to victory over Houston Rockets
Anthony Davis had 27 points, LeBron James added 18 and the Los Angeles Lakers won for the sixth time in seven games with a 120-102 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.
Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 120-102 win against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
Davis finished with 27 points and 4 rebounds, while LeBron James racked up 18 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds at the Toyota Center.
Montrezl Harrell produced 16 points and 8 rebounds while Talen Horton-Tucker played with 17 points for the Lakers.
For the Rockets, Christian Wood scored 23 points as James Harden added 20 points and 9 assists.
The Lakers improved to 8-3 to sit at the top of the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets dropped to 3-5 with this loss.
Results:
Detroit Pistons - Utah Jazz: 86-96
Los Angeles Clippers - Chicago Bulls: 130-127
Brooklyn Nets - Oklahoma City Thunder: 116 -129
New York Knicks - Denver Nuggets: 89-114
Houston Rockets - Los Angeles Lakers : 102-120
Minnesota Timberwolves - San Antonio Spurs: 96-88
Golden State Warriors - Toronto Raptors: 106-105
Boston Celtics - Miami Heat (postponed)