Anthony Davis leads Los Angeles Lakers to victory over Houston Rockets

Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 120-102 win against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Davis finished with 27 points and 4 rebounds, while LeBron James racked up 18 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds at the Toyota Center.

Montrezl Harrell produced 16 points and 8 rebounds while Talen Horton-Tucker played with 17 points for the Lakers.

For the Rockets, Christian Wood scored 23 points as James Harden added 20 points and 9 assists.

The Lakers improved to 8-3 to sit at the top of the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets dropped to 3-5 with this loss. 

Results:

Detroit Pistons - Utah Jazz: 86-96

Los Angeles Clippers - Chicago Bulls: 130-127

Brooklyn Nets - Oklahoma City Thunder: 116 -129

New York Knicks - Denver Nuggets: 89-114

Houston Rockets - Los Angeles Lakers : 102-120

Minnesota Timberwolves - San Antonio Spurs: 96-88

Golden State Warriors - Toronto Raptors: 106-105

Boston Celtics - Miami Heat (postponed)





