Ajax sign Sebastien Haller from West Ham

Striker Sebastien Haller has joined Ajax from English side West Ham, the Dutch club announced on Friday.

The transfer was sealed for €22.5 million ($27.5 million) and Haller has signed a contract until June 20, 2025, according to an Ajax statement.

The 26-year-old from Ivory Coast joined West Ham in the summer of 2019 and was the club's record signing.

He has also previously played for French side AJ Auxerre, Dutch club FC Utrecht, and Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt, whom he helped win the 2018 German Cup.

West Ham thanked Haller for his contributions and wished him the best for the future.