Los Angeles Lakers beat Memphis Grizzlies 94-92 for 4th straight victory

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 52 points and 21 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies 94-92.

Davis and James each added 26 points as Dennis Schroder played with 12 points for the Lakers at FedExForum Tuesday night.

For the losing side, Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks and Gorgui Dieng each scored 13 points.

The LA Lakers improved to 6-2 win/loss after sealing the fourth win in a row.

The Grizzlies have two wins and five defeats.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS:

Brooklyn Nets - Utah Jazz: 130-96

Memphis Grizzlies - Los Angeles Lakers: 92-94

Denver Nuggets - Minnesota Timberwolves: 123-116

Los Angeles Clippers - San Antonio Spurs: 113-116

Portland Trail Blazers - Chicago Bulls: 108-111







