Turkish midfielder Yazıcı tests positive for COVID-19
SPORT Anadolu Agency
Published
France Ligue 1 side Lille's Turkish midfielder Yusuf Yazıcı contracted coronavirus, the club manager Christophe Galtier confirmed on Tuesday.
In a pre-match press conference, Galtier said that Yazıcı and Brazilian winger Luiz Araujo tested positive for coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Lille will host Angers at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on matchday 18.
Having joined Lille in 2019, Yazıcı, 23, scored 12 goals and made eight assists in 47 matches so far.