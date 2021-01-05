Turkish midfielder Yazıcı tests positive for COVID-19

France Ligue 1 side Lille's Turkish midfielder Yusuf Yazıcı contracted coronavirus, the club manager Christophe Galtier confirmed on Tuesday.

In a pre-match press conference, Galtier said that Yazıcı and Brazilian winger Luiz Araujo tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Lille will host Angers at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on matchday 18.

Having joined Lille in 2019, Yazıcı, 23, scored 12 goals and made eight assists in 47 matches so far.