Milan player Hakan Çalhanoğlu named MVP of December in Serie A

Turkish midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu of AC Milan has been awarded the Most Valuable Player of December in the Italian top-tier football league Serie A.

"The delivery of the award will take place on Wednesday 6th January, before the match Milan-Juventus," the Serie A announced on Tuesday.

Çalhanoğlu, 26, has scored six goals and made nine assists in 21 games for AC Milan in the 2020-21 season so far.

In September 2019, AC Milan named Turkish player their MVP of the 2019-2020 season.





