SPORT

Başakşehir's Skrtel suffers major Achilles injury

SPORT Anadolu Agency
Published
BAŞAKŞEHIRS SKRTEL SUFFERS MAJOR ACHILLES INJURY

Defending Turkish Super Lig winners Medipol Başakşehir defender Martin Skrtel got his Achilles tendon ruptured on Sunday, a club source said.

The source told Anadolu Agency that the Slovakian central defender is suffering from an Achilles tendon rupture in his left foot.

The same sources said that 36-year-old will undergo a surgery and will be out of action for a long while.

He was injured in Sunday's league match against Kasımpaşa that ended 2-2.

A previous Liverpool and Fenerbahçe player, Skrtel helped Başakşehir win their first ever Super Lig title in the 2019-20 season.

Skrtel joined Başakşehir in 2019 to have 44 appearances. He scored 4 goals for the Istanbul club.  

He has a contract with Başakşehir until June 2021.



More From A News

Contact Us