BAŞAKŞEHIRS SKRTEL SUFFERS MAJOR ACHILLES INJURY

Defending Turkish Super Lig winners Medipol Başakşehir defender Martin Skrtel got his Achilles tendon ruptured on Sunday, a club source said.

The source told Anadolu Agency that the Slovakian central defender is suffering from an Achilles tendon rupture in his left foot.

The same sources said that 36-year-old will undergo a surgery and will be out of action for a long while.

He was injured in Sunday's league match against Kasımpaşa that ended 2-2.

A previous Liverpool and Fenerbahçe player, Skrtel helped Başakşehir win their first ever Super Lig title in the 2019-20 season.

Skrtel joined Başakşehir in 2019 to have 44 appearances. He scored 4 goals for the Istanbul club.

He has a contract with Başakşehir until June 2021.





