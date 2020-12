The Ahwar of southern Iraq -- also known as the Iraqi Marshlands -- draws global attention with its natural beauty. The Mesopotamian marshes, a region of about 20,000 square kilometers located on Iraq's border with Iran, was subjected to a draining policy by the Saddam Hussein regime during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988). Most of the population living in the region, which is on UNESCO's World Heritage List, had to migrate during the military conflict as a result of the draining policy. 1/5