LA Lakers signs Kuzma to contract extension

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Kyle Kuzma to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced on Sunday.

"Kyle has shown tremendous growth over the last three years and played a crucial role on last season's championship team," the club General Manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement.

"Kyle has been a terrific member of the Lakers community and we are all very excited about his continued future with us," Pelinka added.

Kuzma averaged 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 208 career games (114 starts) for the Lakers.

The 25-year-old also helped the Lakers win the NBA title last year.





